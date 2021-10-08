Marion L. (Smith) Shepstone

Elkhorn, WI - Marion Lucille Shepstone, 88 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born October 21, 1932, the daughter to the late Arthur and Ruth (Fink) Smith. Marion was raised on the family farm in Zenda, WI. She enjoyed the farm life and especially her horse, Princess. Marion graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1947. She was married her sweetheart, Junior "Bud" Shepstone on February 20, 1951 in Lake Geneva, WI. Bud preceded her in death on December 3, 2012. Marion was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn and had a very deep faith throughout her life. She worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for 30 years, retiring in 1985. Marion was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers. Bud and Marion loved to spend time up north in Necedah, WI on their 40 acres and on Jordan Lake in Oxford, WI. They loved to deer hunt and go fishing.
Marion is survived by her two nephews and niece; Steve (Susan) Church of Lake Geneva, WI, Cynthia (Martin) Stein of Marietta, GA and Craig (Connie Jo) Church of Saxonburg, PA, sister-in-law, Betty Nutter of Glendale, AZ, brother-in-law, Daniel Shepstone of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years, Junior "Bud" and sister, Delores (Laudie) Church.
Private Family Inurnment held at Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aurora At Home Hospice, 116 N Dodge St. Burlington, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
