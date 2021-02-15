Marion L. (Bleser) Bass

December 6, 1932 - February 10, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Marion L. Bass, 88 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. She was born December 6, 1932 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Lescher) Bleser. Marion graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1950. Marion was united in marriage to Edward G. Bass on July 18, 1959 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and baking, especially her chocolate sheet cake. Marion loved listening to music, watching game shows and sports. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing slot machines. Marion was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Mimi to her grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life. Marion attended all of her grandchildren's sporting and school events.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ed, two daughters; Ann (Jon) Schleusner of Burlington, WI and Cathy (Nicole Peters) Bass of Blair, WI, her two grandchildren, which were the loves of her life; Elena (Jake) Gildemeister and Dayne Schleusner, brother, Frank (Gloria) Bleser, three sister-in-laws, Yvonne Bleser, Louise Bleser and Shirley (Robert) Riese, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers; Edward (Shirley) Bleser, Leonard Bleser and Robert Bleser and sister-in-law, Vivian (Kenneth) Butke.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Township of Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marion's name may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Bass Family.