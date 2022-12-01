Delavan, WI - Marion J. Brenton, age 91, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Lansing, IL on December 11, 1930 to Adrian and Anna (Riedstra) DeVries. Marion was united in marriage to Robert Brenton Jr. on June 21, 1952 in Lansing. She worked for 21 years at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. She was a longtime member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Marion enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, crocheting, gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her family.
Marion is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert; four children, Robert III (Coleen) Brenton, of Kokomo, IN, Lei Ann (Dean) Lund, of Wausaukee, WI, Mary (Steve) Alton, of Medford, WI, and Ronald (Cheryl) Brenton, of Middleton; nine grandchildren, Robert IV, Donald (Shannon), Hannah, Connor (Suzanne) Agnew, Alison (Brian) Ulrich, Kelcie (Crandel) Weissmiller, Aaron, Michael, and Lauren Brenton; four step grandchildren, Christopher (Jen) Lund, Bradley (Jill) Lund, Cory (Shannon) Lund, and Rebecca (Doug) Goble; nine great grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren; a brother, Rich (Dorothy); and many nieces and nephews.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Cameron and Thomas; and four brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan with Rev. Tim Kooiman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
