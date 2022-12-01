Marion J. Brenton

December 11, 1930 - November 29, 2022

Delavan, WI - Marion J. Brenton, age 91, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Lansing, IL on December 11, 1930 to Adrian and Anna (Riedstra) DeVries. Marion was united in marriage to Robert Brenton Jr. on June 21, 1952 in Lansing. She worked for 21 years at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. She was a longtime member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Marion enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, crocheting, gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her family.

