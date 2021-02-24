April 28, 1928 - February 17, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Marion Eloise Krug, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Towner Crest Assisted Living in Oconomowoc, WI after a short illness.
Marion was born on April 28, 1928 in Janesville, WI. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1946. After she completed her Bachelor's Degree at Milton College, she worked in the insurance industry in Chicago and for the Health Insurance Association of America in Washington, D.C. After she retired, she moved to Oconomowoc in 2001 to be near family.
Marion loved to play cards, travel, go to craft and art fairs, watch sports (Cubs, Bears, Brewers and Packers), organize gatherings, and spend time with family and friends. Marion was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She lived in her own home until shortly before she died, and she was grateful to neighbors and family members who helped make that possible.
Marion is survived by her niece Allison (Daniel) Gugala and sons Parker and Spencer; her niece Jennifer Gaul and sons Braden and Kaiton; cousins Karyn Driessen, Kathryn Krug, Gerald Krug, and Leslie Krug; other relatives and numerous friends; and her beloved cat Bootsy.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Sarah (Fish) Krug, brother and sister-in-law Merlin (Dawn) Krug, brother and sister-in-law Gene (Margaret) Krug, and long-time special friend Mary Kathryn Whiteaker.
There will not be a service per Marion's wishes. A private burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg, WI. Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc is serving the family. For information call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.