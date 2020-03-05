December 21, 1913 - March 1, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Marion E. Ludwig, age 106, of Janesville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on December 21, 1913, the daughter of Herman and Mada (Wadel) Naatz. Marion married Edward Ludwig on September 11, 1937 at the Parsonage of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1981. She was employed by Parker Pen Co. for 32 years, before retiring on March 17, 1978. Marion was a life-long member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, and loved to read and take care of her cats.

Marion is survived by many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Maybelle Naatz Kerl.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 210 S. Ringold St. Janesville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at St. Paul's. Memorials in Marion's name may be made to either St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

