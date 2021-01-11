Marion Alice Farnsworth

January 6, 2021
Evansville, WI - Evansville, Wisconsin - Marion A Farnsworth, family known as "Toots" passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born in Alma Center, WI on February 21, 1923. Falling just short of her 98th birthday. She was raised on a farm and learned incredibly early what a good day's work was. She graduated as Valedictorian of her high school and earned her college degree at Madison Business College in Accounting. After College, she worked as a bookkeeper for Durfee Roofing for 28 years and then Oscar Meyer as a Payroll Specialist.
She also was a partner with her husband in running one of the oldest businesses in Evansville, Farnsworth Ceramics as well as Star Printing for 45 years.
She met her husband Lewis in 1970 and they had 50+ glorious years of marriage. They liked taking trips to the casino, traveling, golf and ceramics. She took on the responsibility of raising three preteen children and she is survived by two children. Larry Farnsworth of Madison, Jeff (Susan) Farnsworth of Evansville.
She was also blessed with five grandchildren Abbey (Steve) McComb, Braden Farnsworth, Alan (Emily) Farnsworth, Cody (Chelsea) Marenes and Tyler (Sarah) Marenes. Along with eight almost nine great-grandchildren Alliyah & Brennyn McComb, Clara, Hadley, Ensley, Wyatt, Peter, and Ethan Marenes.
She was preceeded in death by a daughter, Julie Farnsworth who passed two years ago. She is survived by her husband Lewis (Duke).
She will always be remembered for her graciousness, willing to serve others before herself and her great smile.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm om Monday January 11, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. A private family service will follow the visitation. Burial will be held in maple Hill Cemetery at a later date. Ward-hurtle Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com