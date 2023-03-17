Mario A. Vitaioli

July 27, 1944 - March 13, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mario A. Vitaioli, age 78, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Chicago on July 27, 1944; the son of Mario and Mildred Vitaioli. He married Carol (Palmissano) Vitaioli in Chicago at Our Lady of the Angels in 1964; and they were blessed with three children: Anthony, Jocelyn and Mario. Along with his wife Carol, Mario owned and operated Mario's Pizza in both Edgerton and Janesville from 1977 until 1989. When he wasn't working, Mario enjoyed coaching his son's baseball team and racing horses across the MidWest.

