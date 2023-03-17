Janesville, WI - Mario A. Vitaioli, age 78, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Chicago on July 27, 1944; the son of Mario and Mildred Vitaioli. He married Carol (Palmissano) Vitaioli in Chicago at Our Lady of the Angels in 1964; and they were blessed with three children: Anthony, Jocelyn and Mario. Along with his wife Carol, Mario owned and operated Mario's Pizza in both Edgerton and Janesville from 1977 until 1989. When he wasn't working, Mario enjoyed coaching his son's baseball team and racing horses across the MidWest.
Mario is survived by his children: Anthony (Sheri) Vitaioli, Jocelyn (Ryan) McFadden, and Mario J. Vitaioli; grandchildren, Emily Vitaioli, Gunnar and Gabrielle McFadden, and Sophia and Bella Vitaioli; and extended family members and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mario Vitaioli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
