Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Marilyn Jean Saunders, age 79, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Collinwood Assisted Living, Brodhead, WI. She was born on December 30, 1941 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Godfrey and Goldie (Amacher) Nussbaum. She married the love of her life, Gary Saunders, on June 9, 1962 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Brodhead, WI. Marilyn was a teachers-aide for 31 years and also a library aide in the Brodhead School District. She was an avid reader, liked bowling, flower gardening, book clubs and was a former board member of the Brodhead Public Library. She also enjoyed watching her family and grandchildren in sports and other activities as well as watching UW-Badger Football and especially UW Basketball. Her main enjoyment was her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Gary; two sons, Brad (Sally) Saunders and their sons Leon and Isaac, Brodhead, WI, Michael (Lauri) Saunders and their children Ashley and Austin, Oregon, WI, a daughter, Amy (Jeff) Holmstrom and their children Erik, Evan and Ryan, Minneapolis, MN, and Jim Meyer, who was like a son to them; a brother, Dennis (Jody) Nussbaum, Albany, WI; two sisters, Dorothy (David) Witte, Iowa City, IA, Sue (Steve) Peterson, Brodhead, WI; and special friends, Anna Lea Duchow and Darlene Wheeler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the D.L. NEWCOMERFUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bill Wineke officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 6, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead and also on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
