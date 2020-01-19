July 6, 1931 - January 15, 2020

Janesville/Orfordville, WI -- Marilyn Rose Heyerdahl, age 88, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. She was the former Marilyn Brunsvold, the daughter of Norval and Belva (Eggen) Brunsvold. She was born July 6, 1931 in Orfordville. She married Stanton Radcliff Heyerdahl in Luther Valley Church on October 2, 1953. He died February 17, 1994. Marilyn graduated from Prospect Hall Secretarial College in Milwaukee and worked as a legal secretary before moving back to Orfordville. She then went to work for Parkview High School for 21 years as a Guidance Counselor secretary.

She is survived by her three children: Peggy (Robert) Bentley of Janesville, Cathy (Dennis) Olson of Milton, and Thomas Heyerdahl, of Janesville; her seven grandchildren: Valerie (Carl Thorsten) Guensburg, Sheila (Quentin) Williams, Lori (Trevor) Anderson, Heather Bentley, Amanda (Kevin) Hawkins, Nick and Michael Heyerdahl; and her three great-grandchildren: Lilly and Gracie Hawkins and Abby Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Road, Orfordville with Pastor Jack Way officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Rock County, Brodhead.

