Edgerton, WI - Marilyn Nielsen, age 74, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Marilyn was born in Elmhurst, IL, on October 23, 1948, the daughter of Edward and Marge (Kapp) Hinchley. Marilyn lived her early life in Hillside, IL, where she earned a bachelor's degree from Elmhurst College. She majored in Spanish, but often said she majored in football and remained lifelong fan of the Elmhurst Bluejays. She married James D. Nielsen on September 9, 1978, at St. Domitilla Church in Hillside. They raised three children in Hillside and provided them with a wonderful childhood filled with camping trips, Sunday rides, and many other activities, all while working hard to provide for them. Among her jobs was working at the Villa Park Library, where she was able to encourage a passion for reading for her family and all she met.
Marilyn and Jim moved their family to Richland Center, WI, in 1999, and Marilyn moved to Edgerton in 2005 after becoming a widow. Marilyn loved Wisconsin and followed the Green Bay Packers religiously. She was above all a lifetime learner who enjoyed taking piano lessons, horseback riding, auditing many courses at UW Madison, and attending the symphony. Her weekly rolling skating group was her tribe, and she was a regular at the Edgerton Library and the Edgerton Gathering Place, where she helped lead the coloring club. She loved taking unique trips and family vacations with her children and grandchildren.
Marilyn was a wonderful writer and poet. She had fond childhood memories of visiting her grandfather's one-room schoolhouse, and recently published a children's book, Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home, that will keep these memories alive.
Marilyn is survived by her two daughters; Melissa Nielsen (Brian Schramm) of Batavia, IL and Joy (Grant) Montry of Spring Green; 3 grandchildren: Mya Harwood, Gage Harwood and Max Montry; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Brett Nielsen; and twin sister, Marguerite Hubbard. She was a unique and impressive person who will be missed dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Friends of Edgerton Library, 101 Albion St. Edgerton, Wi 53534. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
