October 23, 1948 - December 9, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Marilyn Nielsen, age 74, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Marilyn was born in Elmhurst, IL, on October 23, 1948, the daughter of Edward and Marge (Kapp) Hinchley. Marilyn lived her early life in Hillside, IL, where she earned a bachelor's degree from Elmhurst College. She majored in Spanish, but often said she majored in football and remained lifelong fan of the Elmhurst Bluejays. She married James D. Nielsen on September 9, 1978, at St. Domitilla Church in Hillside. They raised three children in Hillside and provided them with a wonderful childhood filled with camping trips, Sunday rides, and many other activities, all while working hard to provide for them. Among her jobs was working at the Villa Park Library, where she was able to encourage a passion for reading for her family and all she met.

