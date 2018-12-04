Marilyn Murray

March 26, 1931 - December 1, 2018

Brodhead/formerly of Edgerton, WI -- Marilyn M. Murray, 87, of Brodhead/formerly of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Marilyn was born on March 26, 1931 in Beloit, WI to the late Leo Joseph and Marcella (McGavock) Murray. She grew up in Beloit, WI, before moving to the Detroit area, and finally settling in Edgerton. She was the proud mother of 4 daughters. Marilyn liked to travel, be with her family, and loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice, and sung all through school and in the St. Benedict Catholic Church choir near Detroit. She was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Janesville.

Marilyn is survived by her 3 daughters: Diane (William) Borkenhagen of Janesville, WI, Joni Jorgenson of Janesville, WI, Cynthia (Mark) Hahn of Brodhead, WI; ten grandchildren: Chris (Heather) Hesgard, Dayton (Dessi) Quaerna, Meredith Linster, Anders Linster, April (Mike) Sweeney, Amanda Broderick, Ryan (Jen) Broderick, Jesse (Angie) Jorgenson, Kyle (Rebecca) Wescott, Emmery Adams; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, William Murray of Greeley, CO; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jacque Jorgensen-Adams; granddaughter, Fawn Mylen Busch; sister: Judy McCarville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Fr. Dave Timmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Jenson Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church, from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

