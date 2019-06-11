July 27, 1927 - June 10, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Marilyn Marie Fischer, 91, of Westshire Farms, Delavan, WI died Monday June 10, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of the late Robert H. and Marie A. (Benecke) Krueger. Marilyn graduated from New Richmond High School in 1945, and from the River Falls State Teacher College in 1949. On June 19, 1949, at the First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI, she was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" A. Fischer. After moving to Elkhorn, WI, Marilyn taught English at the Elkhorn Area High School for over 26 years, retiring in 1989. During her years at the school, she revived the school newspaper "The Elk Horn," and also was advisor for the sports cheerleaders. Marilyn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school; former member of the Eastern Star; member and treasurer of the Elkhorn Women's Club; member of EEA; and she volunteered with the Elkhorn Food Pantry, and the Meals on Wheels program. She was still a member of the Wednesday coffee group that has been meeting for over 60 years, and enjoyed playing Bridge. She and Gene really enjoyed traveling through the United States and Europe. Her antique and angel collections were a great joy to her. The greatest joy to Marilyn was her family.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Gene; her two daughters, Sue (Rich) Macal of Annapolis, MD and Shari (Jim) Lunde of Sun Prairie, WI; three grandchildren: Jenni (Mike) Wallace, Briana "Bri" Lunde and Erik (Lacie) Lunde; three great-granddaughters: Evelyn Marie Wallace, Hallie Kathleen Lunde and Lenora Kay Lunde; her brother, Robert (Mary Jo) Krueger; two sisters, Kathryn Dahl and Judy (Tom) Mau; by several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Sally Jean Fischer.

Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 South Broad Street, Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be Friday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Private family burial will be at Hazel Ridge Cemetery Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Marilyn's name to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.