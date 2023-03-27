Marilyn Louise Snudden

May 13, 1927 - March 24, 2023
Zenda, WI - Marilyn Snudden, of the Zenda/Lake Geneva are, left this world to eternal life on Friday March 24, 2023, at Golden Years Nursing Home. She had only been a resident there for a month.
Marilyn Louise Melges Snudden was born in Elkhorn on May 13, 1927, to Harry and Louise (Richter) Melges. Marilyn married Clifford "Kip" Snudden on December 27, 1956. They were married 57 years before his death in July of 2014.
She was a 1945 graduate of Lake Geneva High School. Marilyn worked many years for her father at Melges Boat Works in Zenda. Marilyn also worked at First National Bank, and retired from Northwestern Military and Naval Academy as their executive secretary. Marilyn and Clifford (Kip) also farmed with their son Steve, with her still living on the farm till a month ago.
Marilyn was a 4-H leader for Linn 4-H, a member of Zenda Garden Club, Linn Presbyterian Church and many bridge clubs.
She loved to entertain her friends and family with delicious meals and pies like no other. When it was planting or harvesting on the farm there was food sent to the field or many at her kitchen table.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always wanted to know what her family was doing in a call or yes, a text. Marilyn was here to see her oldest great grandchild start high school. What a joy our family had to have her watch all these generations grow.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Ann (Roger) Williams Sharon and son Steven (Yvonne) Snudden of Zenda. She is also survived by her grandchildren Thomas (Denise) Leonard, Lisa (Jim) Wheeler, Jeff Leonard, Austin Snudden, Carly Snudden, Abby Snudden, Cole (Amanda) Williams, Lauren (Brett) Monson, and Michaela Cecala and 10 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Harry (Buddy) (Gloria) Melges and many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-law- Ken Leonard, and brother-in-law Donald (Mary) Snudden.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 28, 2023, from 9:30-11:00 and funeral at 11:00 at Derrick Funeral Home 800 Park Ave Lake Geneva, WI. Interment will be private in Linn-Hebron Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Walworth County Fair Foundation PO Box 286 Elkhorn, WI 53121.
We would like to give a VERY special thank you to Roxanne Kauer and Donna Depper for their special care that allowed mom to be in her own home for many years as she aged. Also, a big thank you to the caring staff at Golden Years and Aurora Hospice team.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting the Sudden family.
