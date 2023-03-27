Marilyn Louise Snudden

May 13, 1927 - March 24, 2023

Zenda, WI - Marilyn Snudden, of the Zenda/Lake Geneva are, left this world to eternal life on Friday March 24, 2023, at Golden Years Nursing Home. She had only been a resident there for a month.

