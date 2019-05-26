July 24, 1940 - April 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marilyn Kaye Baum, 78, of Janesville, WI, passed away on April 25, 2019 due to complications from dementia. Born July 24, 1940, in Dayton, OH, to Dr. Maitland Dean and Meta Mary Place, Marilyn primarily grew up in Kettering, OH. She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1958. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962 from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN, and her Master of Science in Education from the same institution in 1963. She was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi fraternity. The University is where she met and married David S. Baum, and would later have three children.

Marilyn dedicated her life to raising her three daughters in Janesville. She could be seen in the stands at every gymnastics meet, tennis match, track meet or volleyball game. Marilyn also passed on her love of cooking to her daughters. Because family dinnertime was very important to her, she spent time collecting, organizing and preparing new recipes. There are many fond memories of dinners filled with laughter and discussions surrounding daily events.

Marilyn was an athlete starting in her early years. She enjoyed riding horses, and played basketball and field hockey. As an adult, she was an avid tennis player, active in many leagues in Janesville year-round. She enjoyed golf, and could also be seen running or walking daily with her dog in the neighborhood.

Marilyn had a true passion for gardening and the outdoors. She couldn't wait for the snow to melt so she could start prepping and planting her gardens. She loved to dig in the dirt, plant her flowers and nurture their growth. If you ever visited her home, she loved to give you a tour of her gardens, and tell you about each plant's history in her care. Once the hard work of the day was done, she could be found seated in her screened-in porch, reading a book or listening to music and enjoying the view.

After raising her family, Marilyn worked as a substitute teacher for children with special needs in the Janesville School District. She was a favorite sub, as she was eager to work and would wake up early to wait for the phone call. She utilized her education degree to work with young children for many years, until making the decision to retire in order to travel and spend time with her long-time partner, Ken Lein.

"Nini," as her grandchildren called her, was always the first visitor to arrive after her grandbabies were born. Nini would jump right in and help with cooking, laundry and care of the baby, so her daughters could get some rest. Her gentle advice and mothering example will forever be cherished by each of her daughters.

Philanthropy and community service were also important to Marilyn. She volunteered many hours with ECHO Inc. (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others), Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and Rotary Botanical Gardens. She was a lifelong member of Janesville Art League, and The P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Our mother was a strong, driven, active and nurturing woman. She was classy, loving and kind and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother, Meta, and her father, Maitland. She is survived by her three daughters with former spouse David Baum: Kimberly Emerson of Janesville, WI, Melissa Baum of Austin, TX, and Tracy Sapien and son-in-law, Fidel, of Houston, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Parker, Peyton, Paige and Peter Emerson, Lukas Wieser, and Samuel and Meta Sapien. Her brother, Maitland Place, his wife, Susan, and son, Ryan also survive her. We especially want to recognize Marilyn's partner in life of 30 years, Ken Lein, or "Grandpa Ken," as the grandchildren called him.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Schneider Funeral Home in Janesville, located at 1800 East Racine Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to ECHO Inc. or Rotary Botanical Gardens. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

We extend our sincerest thanks to the many people that helped care for our Mom with such compassion over her last difficult years: Barb Slatter of Janesville, WI, Selena Carter of Visiting Angels Austin, and the staff at The Cottages at Chandler Creek in Round Rock, TX.