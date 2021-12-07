June 20, 1931 - December 2, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Marilyn Joan Majorowicz left this world to be with her husband in God's Kingdom on 12/2/2021. Marilyn, was a longtime resident of Edgerton moving here in 1956.
Marilyn was born on 6/20/1931 in Elk Point South Dakota. Second child of Estella (Dobbert) and Edward Peterson. Marilyn's childhood was centered around the Peterson Drug Store in Elk Point. Her responsibilities went from keeping shelves stocked to delivering prescriptions to running the soda fountain on Saturday nights. Marilyn shared many stories of long Saturday nights running the fountain.
Marilyn graduated from Elk Point High School in 1950 and continued her education at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. She received a degree in Primary Education. More notable was her meeting of her fiancé Conard (Jerry) Majorowicz. Marilyn and Jerry were married 12/27/1953. A week before Jerry reported for his service in the Army and serving in Korea. Upon Jerry's return from the Korea, he completed his education at Morningside College. They spent one year in Iowa before moving to Edgerton in 1956.
Marilyn and Jerry soon built a home on Hemphill Ave, complete with 10 houses and a neighborhood full of kids. Marilyn was a member of Edgerton United Methodist Church since their arrival to Edgerton. She was active in the Choir and Sunday School, serving as Church School chairperson for 5 years.
Marilyn was active in local chapters of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and PEO International. She was recognized for 50 years of service in the organizations.
Marilyn was an in-home childcare provider for 30 years in Edgerton. She was a second mom to many kids. Always a stickler for discipline, all kids received that lesson in life from Marilyn. The children had a lot of fun at Marilyn's house. Marilyn also enjoyed impromptu visit from her Grandchildren which usually result in the kids staying there while Mom and Dad were at work or running errands.
Marilyn enjoyed knitting, camping with family and friends, and traveling. Camping trips with the Grandkids were also an adventure. Usually a good one! Pictures of Trips to Europe and Alaska were shared with many. Winters spent in Apache Junction; Arizona created a new circle of friends.
Marilyn was preceded in her death by her parents, Estella and Edward Peterson. Husband of 65 years, Jerry. Marilyn is survived by brother Wally Peterson, sons David, Arvada Colorado and Dan, Delavan WI and daughter Debbie (Rick) McGowan, Edgerton. Three Grandchildren, Erin (Dan) Wellnitz, Ordfordville WI, Kyle (Annie) Majorowicz, Oshkosh WI, Nicholas (Miranda) Majorowicz, Edgerton and Shawn McGowan, Verona WI. Nine Great grandchildren, Jacob, Rose, Mila and Henry Wellnitz. Hunter Knueppel. Jamison, Carly, and Nolan Majorowicz.
Our thanks to the Staff at Edgerton Care Center and Agrace Hospice for the comfort and support they have provided Marilyn and her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Edgerton Methodist Church with Pastor Tommy Jung officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at the Church from 9 AM until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com