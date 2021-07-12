Marilyn Jean (Simonson) Klassy

September 3, 1937 - July 7, 2021
Orfordville, WI - Marilyn Jean Klassy, age 83, of Orfordville, passed away on July 7, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Avon Township on September 3, 1937, the daughter of Thomas and Berna (Onsgard) Simonson.
She married Peter Klassy on October 12, 1956 in Orfordville Lutheran Church.
Marilyn worked at APCO Manufacturing in Brodhead and as a cook at the Parkview Elementary School. She loved crocheting, cooking, baking and always made sure she made something special for her grandchildren. Marilyn loved being around her family.
She is survived by her children: Debra (Jed) Speich, Donna Nolan and Dan (Shannon) Klassy; Grandchildren: Josh (Nicole) and Justin (Nicole) Speich; Kelly (Brad) Phillips and Ryan (Megan) Nolan; and Katie and Marti Klassy; Great grandchildren: Riley (Brooks), Gracin, Chesney, Jordyn, Blake, Makenna, Kaden, Rhett and Ellie; was anticipating the birth of a great-great grandchild in September, and sister-in-laws: Rosemary Scott and Pat Simonson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Peter Klassy; son, David in 1981; twin sister Marlene Gilbert; brothers, Roger and Thomas Simonson and son-in-law; Chuck Nolan.
Funeral services will be held at Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with Pastor Larry Froemming and Pastor Thomas Kreis officiating. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church at 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Memorials may be made to the Orfordville Lutheran Church.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville, (608)879-2333 is assisting the family.