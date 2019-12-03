Marilyn Jane Taylor

March 19, 1932 - November 26, 2019

Town of LaGrange, WI -- Marilyn (Mike) Taylor (born Marilyn Jane Wiemer) died surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Burlington, WI on March 19, 1932 to Carolyn and Raymond Wiemer. At 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Merwyn (Mert) Taylor, and moved to the family farm, where they raised five children. They were later blessed with 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Marilyn loved refinishing furniture, gardening, and sewing, but most of all quilting. It was her passion. When she ran out of children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to give her quilts to, she donated them to people she never met and would never know. She was thrilled to see photos of Columbian children waking up from surgery wrapped in one of her quilts. She was a quiet woman of great patience, gentle kindness, and self-giving. We are all richer for her loving example.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Mert; sister, Joyce Zimmerman; children: Dianne (Dick) Dunham, Sally (Steve) Watson, Donna (Scott) Allenstein, Steve (Chelli) Taylor, Frank (Lisa) Taylor; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, December 7 at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the LaGrange cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Milwaukee Medical Mission. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

Special thanks for the kindness of the emergency room staff at Mercy Hospital, Janesville.