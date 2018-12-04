January 25, 1928 - November 30, 2018
Green Bay, WI -- Marilyn J. Kuhl, age 90, of Green Bay, WI, formerly of Milton, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018, at her home. She was born on January 25, 1928, the daughter of Clinton M. and Mayme Hill. In 1945 she graduated from Bethel Academy, Arpin, WI. She married Marvin R. Kuhl on June 2, 1946, and was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church all her life. For many years, she was employed as a medical receptionist. Marilyn unconditionally loved her family and friends. She had many "adopted sisters," and was "adopted Mom and Grandma" to those in her church family and friends. Always known for being a willing participant for family and many church functions, she enjoyed cooking, and will be known for her delicious homemade breads. She enjoyed gardening and canning for years before she became blind. She never let her health ailments discourage her. She dearly loved her Jesus, and it was evident to those who knew and loved her. Known for being a Prayer Warrior, Marilyn encouraged family and friends with her on-going prayers. Marilyn was a true and loyal friend to those who were blessed to have her in their lives.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Larry) Sloan of Fall River, and Barbara (Dennis) Koch of Wisconsin Rapids; four grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Corinne (Rene) Heredia of Los Angeles, CA and Judith (Gene) Pratt of South Beloit, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather, Clarence Peterschick; stepmother, Barbara Hill; two sisters, Joyce Hodges, and Joan Bell; and two grandsons, Craig and Richard Kuhl.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, with Elder Shirley Carey Officiating. Visitation time will be from 12 p.m. (noon) until time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Milton Junction Cemetery.
