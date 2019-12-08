April 9, 1935 - December 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marilyn J. Kontny, age 84, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away early Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, following an extended illness. Marilyn was born April 9, 1935 in Ashland, WI, the daughter of the late Percy E. and Gladys M. (Iverson) Martin. On November 28, 1951, she married Robert E. Kontny in Waukegan, IL. Bob preceded her in death on February 5, 1998. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Mercy Hospital for many years, and then retired from Borg Instruments of Delavan. Marilyn was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she was active in school activities, and was also a longtime member of the Choir. She was a fantastic baker and was a skilled cake decorator. She loved to crochet, sing, and loved music. Her greatest love was her family, and she took enormous pride in being a loving wife, Mom, and Grandma.

She is survived by her four children: Gary Kontny, of Janesville, Timothy (Yvonne) Kontny, of Davisburg, MI, Dawn Kontny, of Janesville, and Michelle (Dan) Doubleday, of Kansas City, MO; her five grandchildren: Jennifer, Nyssa, Justin, Seth, and Jamin; her eight great-grandchildren: Landon, Lilly, Finnley, Brenden, Arielle, Maya, Carmen, and Jose; her four brothers and sisters: Edgar A. "Pepper" Martin, Daniel R. Dundovich, Carla (Paul) Schwenfire, and Sherry Salawater; nieces; nephews; and many friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest child, Bobby A. "Roberta" Kontny; her sister and brothers: Aileen R. "Joyce" Bjornson, Paul J. Martin, and Thomas E. "Mick" Barton; and by several in-laws.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St., Janesville, with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the CHURCH.

