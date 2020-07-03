June 17, 1934 - July 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Marilyn J. Ellis, 86, of Janesville passed away on July 1, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born June 17, 1934 in Milton Junction, the daughter of Elmer and Lorraine (Zick) Bienash. On April 10, 1954, Marilyn married Orville Ellis at Cargill United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years. She worked at Parker Pen for many years, and later retired from Prent. Marilyn was a devoted Mother, she loved horses, traveling and enjoyed going to the casino. She was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church since 1954.
Marilyn Ellis is survived by her children: Scott of Oklahoma City, Diane (Mark Meyers) of Brookville, OH, and Matthew (Kari) of Janesville; five grandchildren: Jade, Ryan, Elizabeth, Emily and Sam; sisters, Joanne Diotte of St. Petersburg, FL, Nancy (Edward) Spenske of Janesville; and many other relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Robert Diotte; and her sister, Pauline McGuire.
Celebration of Life is planned for July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Sammy's Hilltop in Janesville.