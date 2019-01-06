March 25, 1931 - January 2, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Marilyn J. Bitter, age 87, passed away at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She was born in Beloit on March 25, 1931, the daughter of Marlyn Warner and Ada (Still) Warner Trewyn. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1949. She married Gerald Bitter in Fort Jackson, SC on November 24, 1951, and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2012. Marilyn was a member of First Lutheran Church, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, the YWCA, and several Bridge Clubs.
Marilyn is survived by her son, David (Kathleen) Bitter; four grandchildren: Alyson, Joshua (Laura), Emma, and Nathan; daughter-in-law, Joanne Bitter; stepsister, Ruth Rusch; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Thomas Bitter; brother, Charles Warner; several step sisters; and a step brother.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or to Agrace Hospice. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
