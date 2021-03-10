Marilyn Gertrude Hagen

March 8, 2021
Evansville, WI - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Marylin Hagen has left her earthly life and gone to heaven on March 8, 2021, after a short illness.
Marylin Gertrude (nee Cox) Hagen was born on May 16, 1929 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Winfred Howard Cox & Mary Louise (nee Sloan) Cox, the youngest of four children. Her siblings predeceased her: Ruth Elizabeth Luxton, Florence Ella Grainger, and Leonard Douglas Cox. She met Daryl Hagen at her cousin's wedding when her cousin married Daryl's brother. Daryl and Marylin were married in 1948. They raised five children at their home on Little Gibbs Lake near Evansville: Vicki (Craig) Brown, Kitchener, Ontario; Susan (Bruce) Stravinski, Windsor, Wisconsin; Larry (Connie), Mazomanie WI; Ken (Maxine), Plantation, Florida; and Sonja (David) Mohr, Wauwatosa WI. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Andrea (Francois), Kate (Anthony), Dan (Claudia), Nicolas (Alison), John (Rhonda), Mary (Ryan), Aaron (Sara), Amanda (Derek), Erik, Tyler, Katherine and Kyle (fiancée Megan). Daryl died too soon in 1989, after 41 years of marriage. Marylin lived one-third of her life after being widowed, and became even more focused on her children and grandchildren, visiting them all and attending every possible event she could including games, concerts, worship services, graduations, plays, trips, performances of all kinds. Wherever she was, she was glad to be there. She was a positive and affirming presence in her family's lives, and her legacy of love will live on through all of them. Mom was willing to try many new things and was always open minded and willing to learn. She was so proud to be a great grandmother, and enjoyed her 9 great grandchildren: Anabelle, Rebekka, Theo, Erik, Mark, Isaac, Avery, Olivia and Samuel; and another to come in April 2021. She loved her travels, often with family, to places like England, Germany, Australia, and Prince Edward Island.
Marylin was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville and attended services regularly when she was able to. A private family celebration of life service will be held at St. John's with Pr. Matt Poock officiating. Burial will be in Cooksville Cemetery next to her husband, Daryl. Memorials to the church appreciated.
Special thanks to daughter Susan and son-in-law Bruce for hosting Marylin for this past year to keep her safe from Covid. She had a healthy and happy year with them.
