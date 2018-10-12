Marilyn G. Olm

May 19, 1925 - October 9, 2018

Whitewater, WI -- Marilyn G. Olm, 93, of Whitewater died on October 9, 2018. Marilyn was born on May 19, 1925 in Menno, SD, to Frederick and Mabel (Christopherson) Rittershaus. In 1947, she graduated from Lakeland College with a B.A. in Music and German, after which she received voice training at the New York Metropolitan Opera. She was recruited by the renowned Westminster Choir at Princeton, NJ, and then spent much of her life as a featured soloist at churches and other concerts. On June 15, 1948, she married the love of her life, Carroll Olm. This past June, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their family. One of the kindest, most selfless people you could ever meet, Marilyn infused her love into everyone she met, and everything she did. Her life was devoted to her family, friends, church, and the Fairhaven ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll; her children: Mark (Germaine) Olm, Elizabeth (Steven) Eberhardt, and James Olm; grandchildren: Daniel Eberhardt, Leah Olm, Erin Hageman, Christopher Olm, Rachel Olm, Chelsea Olm, and Jameson Olm; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Harmony Hageman.

A Memorial Service will be held at Fairhaven on Saturday, October 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Fairhaven or Lakeland College. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI assisted the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

