May 13, 1929 - December 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marilyn Field Cullen Fitzgerald, daughter, sister, wife, and most importantly mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90 on December 17, 2019.

Marilyn was best known for her intellect, elegance, beauty, and class. Always impeccably dressed, she had an eye for style and paid close attention to details. She was also an effective and generous advocate. Known to many as "Granny," she was a trailblazing matriarch ahead of her time. Her legacy as a strong and powerful woman lives on in the Fitzgerald family women. Marilyn's presence and thoughtful insight will be missed.

Born in 1929 to Beatrice ("B.B.") and Mark Cullen, she grew up in Janesville with her older brother John. She moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona, and then decided to return to Janesville to be with her fiance. In 1950, Marilyn married Jim Fitzgerald and spent 62 years as his wife, partner, and most trusted adviser until his death in 2012. She inspired and challenged him, and he wisely sought her counsel on everything--including many high-risk business deals pitched to him over the years.

Marilyn's starring role was that of a mother. She and Jim had 3 sons and 3 daughters, and if any of them needed her, she stopped whatever she was doing to help. Daily dinners at home were a priority ritual for their busy family, thanks to Marilyn. She made dinner for 8 from scratch, formally set the table, and served meals at 5:30. No exceptions.

She resumed her formal education at Beloit College, graduating as a mother of 6 with a degree in anthropology. She later served on the Board of Trustees for the college. Her curiosity about the Lincoln Tallman House encouraged her, with her best friend Johnnie Ryan, to join the Rock County Historical Society Board of Trustees. As Marilyn's father operated J.P. Cullen & Sons, he was able to provide invaluable assistance as they located and moved the Stone House to its current site. A lifelong learner, Marilyn was particularly interested in World War II history and other cultures. Her travels took her to Normandy to experience Omaha Beach, and on a 3-week journey of a lifetime to destinations around the world on the Concorde supersonic airliner.

Granny is now with our beloved Gramps--she died holding his picture. Watch over us.

Marilyn is survived by 5 children: Marcia (Rob) O'Loughlin of Madison; Brian Fitzgerald of Janesville; James (Laurra) Fitzgerald Jr. of Monument, CO; Carolyn (James) Foss of Janesville; and Ellen Fitzgerald of Jefferson; 15 grandchildren: Melissa, Sarah, Nick, Jim, Shannon, Ryan, Juliya, Parker, Jay, Jaimie, Olivia, Conner, Cody, Justin, and Alex; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Francis Fitzgerald, Sr.; her son Michael Dennis Fitzgerald, Sr.; her parents Beatrice ("B.B.") and Mark Cullen; and her brother J.P. Cullen.

The family wishes to thank "Miss Peggy" Dilley for her decades of love and service to Marilyn. She would not have had her independence without you. Added thank yous to Honey, Sara V, Melissa, and the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice for giving Marilyn a gracious and dignified end of life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, with Fr. Joseph Baker officiating. Friends may call before the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Vianney School in Janesville.

