October 11, 1936 - April 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marilyn F. Finn, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at SSM Health, in Janesville, WI. Marilyn was born on October 11, 1936, in Janesville, the 4th child of James and Gertrude (Weber) Lenarz. Marilyn graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. She attended a cosmetology school, then moved to Chicago with friends. Marilyn met the love of her life, Patrick Finn, and they were married at St. Patrick's Church in Janesville on September 30, 1961. Thankfully, they were married just before her 25th birthday, as a pact with her friends was to be married before they were 25. Marilyn was a fantastic seamstress, making clothes for her 5 children and nieces. She made the bridesmaid's dresses for her kid's weddings and many others, with a smile and a song. She was an accomplished pianist, playing for her family after Sunday masses, and the best wax paper comb/kazoo queen when waking the kids for school. Every Wednesday, you would find Marilyn with her good friends finding the best deals at the town rummage sales. She loved traveling, and took many trips to NYC with her children and sister, Donna. Recently, she went on a cruise with her daughters to Canada and Maine. She and Pat went on a trip of a lifetime to Ireland.

Marilyn overcame many medical challenges starting at the young age of 37 with a brain aneurysm, followed by many more subsequent medical conditions. Veronica Gailloreto assisted Pat with caregiving, which made a huge impact on her and the family. Marilyn never gave up. She was a hero in her children's eyes, being able to overcome such adversity.

She was well known for many famous sayings by her family such as 'Go jump in the lake'; 'if the shoe fits'; 'I don't see it hanging from the ceiling'; 'ding dang luck'; 'sh** n shinola'; 'life is what you make it'; 'just ignore him, he'll go away'; 'I don't know why you get so upset'; 'it's time to separate'; and 'f f f f f'.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling in the Winnebago with her husband, 5 kids and their beloved dog, Daisy, singing Kenny Roger's tunes NOT Tony Bennett's. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan - Marilyn and Pat had season tickets to the Packers for over five decades, and enjoyed many Packer victories with Jim and Mary Jo Fox. Marilyn adored her husband of 55 years as he stood by her side through the many medical issues. She surprised Pat many times when he was off hunting by contracting out the many unfinished jobs around the house. Her children enjoyed their Mom's concoction of the daily 3:00 treat which consisted of marshmallows, chocolate chips and raisins. Marilyn enjoyed her Tuesday coffee clutch with friends, monthly get togethers with the St. Mary's lunch bunch, and the Catholic Women's Club. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville.

She is survived by her children: Kevin (Colette) of Janesville, Dan (Deb) of Seattle, WA, Laura (Pete) Kirchner of Janesville, Patrice (Todd) Page of Cypress, TX, and Shawn (Mignon) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren: Brittany, Gracie, Hannah, Lindsay, Erin, Jordan, Tom, Beth, Andy, Brett, Julia, and Josie; great-grandchildren: Brecken, Marlow, Camilla, Ryan, Luke, Max, and Eliott; sister, Donna Barnes; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; grandchild, Jennifer; parents; brother, Rev. Richard Lenarz; sister, Joyce Miller; and good friend, Arlene Jeglum.

A Catholic funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 117 W. Wall St., Janesville, WI, with Father Rob Butz officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, and will continue on Tuesday at Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Special thanks to the staff at SSM Health for the compassionate care they provided Marilyn.