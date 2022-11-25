Janesville, WI - Marilyn Elizabeth Kelley, age 84, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born on July 23, 1938 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Wallace and Pearl (St Amond) Sanders. Marilyn attended Flint, MI public schools, St. John Vianney Catholic High School and Flint Junior College.
Marilyn married Bruce Kelley on February 15, 1958 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Flint. She had been a Janesville resident since 1985 and was a faithful member of St. William Catholic Church. In addition to raising her family, Marilyn enjoyed being a foster parent for newborn babies for many years.
Marilyn Kelley is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Kevin Kelley (Linda) of Jacksonville, FL, Kathy Leniczek (Larry) of Rochester Hills, MI, Dennis Kelley (Judy) of Lambertville, MI, Michael Kelley of Neptune Beach, FL, Mary Kelly (Dan) of Janesville; her brother, Russell Sanders of Glasgow, KY; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by a son, Joseph.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. Father Jim Leeser will preside. Entombment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Tuesday, November 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The Kelley family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
