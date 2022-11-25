Marilyn Elizabeth Kelley

July 23, 1938 - November 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Marilyn Elizabeth Kelley, age 84, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born on July 23, 1938 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Wallace and Pearl (St Amond) Sanders. Marilyn attended Flint, MI public schools, St. John Vianney Catholic High School and Flint Junior College.