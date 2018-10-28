November 7, 1932 - October 20, 2018
Milton, WI -- Marilyn Elizabeth Allison, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI surrounded by family. She was born on November 7, 1932, in La Porte County, IN the daughter of Guy and Evelyn (Cassidy) Houston. She attended Riley Grade School and later graduated from La Porte High School of La Porte, IN in 1950. Marilyn (Houston) was married on May 6, 1951, to Roger LeRoy Allison at St. John's Lutheran Church in La Porte, IN. Marilyn worked as a legal secretary for Judge Alfred Link in La Porte, IN, and then Kaiser Aluminum and REMC in Wanatah, IN. In 1964, Roger and Marilyn purchased a farm near Eleva, WI. While living near Eleva, Marilyn worked as a Bank Teller for the Bank of Eleva and the Sale Barn in Altoona, WI, until she was in a severe car accident in August of 1972. Later on, she worked for Tweet Farms in Eleva, WI until moving to Milton, WI in 2008. Marilyn was a member of the Eleva Lutheran Church in Eleva, WI, and later transferred to Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden in Mondovi, WI, serving as treasurer for one term and a member of the Sunshine Circle. She was an active leader with the 4-H organization in Eau Claire County, WI for many years. She was a member of the Farm Bureau in both Indiana and Wisconsin; as well as, part of the American Legion DAV Auxiliary, the Buffalo Valley CB Club, known as Lady Echo, and very active in the Eleva-Strum Cardinal Booster Club. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, dancing, putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing dominos, solving crossword puzzles in the daily newspaper, watching Wheel of Fortune, playing solitaire and Euchre card games, camping, and vacationing with her family. Marilyn took pleasure in spending time visiting with her friends and family and either watching or hearing all about her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.
She is survived by her three children: Kathy (Arild) Mellembakken of Franklin, AR, Patrick (Mary) Allison of Fort Wayne, IN; and, Sandra (Rich) Slatter of Milton, WI; seven grandchildren: Chad Mellembakken and Travis Mellembakken, Sean Allison and Christian Allison, Brandon Knudtson and Allison Slatter, Barbara Mellembakken; great granddaughter, Amanda Mellembakken; two great great granddaughters; sister, Patricia Kellems; two sisters-in-law, Esther Houston and Audrey (Allison) Huffman; two brothers-in-law, Don (Jeanette) Allison and Terry Allison; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; four sisters; and three brothers.
Her family is very thankful and appreciative for the care she received from the staff of both Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, WI and Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the following: ATTN: Kris Draeger - 2nd Floor Skilled Nursing of Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Rd., Whitewater, WI 53190.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, La Porte, IN, with Rev. Ronald A. Brauer officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. Interment will be in Kingsbury Cemetery, Kingsbury, IN. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, WI is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
