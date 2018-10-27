Marilyn Diane Reinders

September 18, 1932 - October 23, 2018
Lisle, IL/Stoughton/Janesville, WI -- Marilyn Diane (Lukes) Reinders, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born on September 18, 1932, in Chicago, IL and graduated from Wauwatosa High School in Wauwatosa, WI in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Lee, on June 13, 1953. After living several years in Chicago, IL and Milwaukee, WI, they moved their young family to Janesville, WI, in 1959, when Lee joined into a partnership with James McNally, CPA, with Lee serving as President until his retirement (McNally & Company is now merged with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause). Marilyn was an active member for many years at St. William's Catholic Church in Janesville, and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Stoughton, WI, and with various service organizations, including the Catholic Women's Club, Janesville Literacy Council, St. Vincent de Paul Society, ECHO Inc., and the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. Marilyn and Lee retired to Lake Kegonsa near Stoughton, WI, and loved to travel, escape the cold Wisconsin winters to Sanibel Island, FL, and have the children and grandchildren visit Grandma and Grandpa on the Lake. A few years after Lee died in 2004 she moved to the Vennevoll Retirement Community in Stoughton, WI. Most recently, she lived at the Brookdale Senior Living Community in Lisle, IL, near her daughter, Lynne. Marilyn loved her family dearly and always put her family first. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with family.
She is survived by her five children: Mark (Laura) Reinders of St. Louis, MO, Robert (Teresa) Reinders of Racine, WI, John (Tammi) Reinders of Huntington Beach, CA, Diane (Patrick) Klein of Bowling Green, KY, and Lynne (Joseph) Miller of Winfield, IL; 11 grandchildren: Michael Reinders of Chicago, IL, Sarah (Brian) Giammanco of St. Louis, MO, Joseph Reinders of Nashville, TN, Jessica and Mark Reinders of Racine, WI, Michael Winch of Oregon, WI, Lyndsey Klein (Taylor Magnuson) of Clarksville, IN, Nathaniel and Brian Klein of Bowling Green, KY, Evan and Sebastian Miller of Winfield, IL; two great-grandchildren, Luca and Bella Rose Giammanco of St. Louis, MO; and four grandnieces: Vanessa, Alyssa, April, and Heather. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Schmit of Daytona Beach, FL; brother-in-laws, Neal Reinders of Sparks, NV, and Glenn (Lorraine) Reinders of Jackson, WI; her sister-in-law, Barbara Lukes of Middleton, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Reinders; her parents, Frank and Elsie Lukes; her brother, Donald Lukes; her son, Michael Reinders; and her grandson, Colin Klein.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, October 29, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 East Racine Street, Janesville, WI. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation at the funeral home will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations be made in her honor to ECHO Inc. Janesville, WI, or your local St. Vincent de Paul Society. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
