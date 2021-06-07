April 1, 1928 - December 29, 2020
Delavan, WI - Marilyn B. Pfammatter, age 92, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 1, 1928 to Matthew (Mike) and Mary (Harvey) Stair. She graduated from St. Bartholomew's in 1942 and Notre Dame High School in 1946. She belonged to the Figure Skating Club of Chicago and performed in shows and contests. She met Frederick B. Pfammatter, Sr. after the war and married him in 1948. They raised their 3 sons in Skokie, IL.
Marilyn's "happy place" was their lake house and boat in Turtle Lake, WI and when she retired from ITT Bell & Gossett in 1991, they moved to Delavan where they lived on the 4th hole of a golf course and she served her community by volunteering at St. Andrew's Church and was president of the Delavan Service League amongst other charitable activities.
She had many hobbies over the years in addition to ice skating including knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, counted cross stitch, golfing, playing the organ, bird and butterfly watching, reading, card playing, crosswords and sudoku and she loved watching her baseball and football. She rooted for her Chicago teams, the Cubbies and the Bears, unless of course, they were playing her Brewers or the Packers!
Marilyn is survived by her son Frederick B. Pfammatter, Jr. (spouse Loretto) of Vernon Hills, IL; Mike's wife, MaryJo (Calderone) Pfammatter, of Lake Geneva, WI; and Vic's wife, Sharon (Warshawsky) Pfammatter, of Lake Zurich, IL. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Vikki (Pfammatter) Spiteri (spouse Giovanni; children Arianna & Luca) of Park Ridge, IL; Michael John Pfammatter (spouse Angela; daughter Camille) of Chicago, IL; Joseph Pfammatter (spouse Sarah; children Caleb & Addison) of Loveland, OH; Anthony Pfammatter (spouse Marilee; daughter Josephine) of Skokie, IL; Jesse Pfammatter (spouse Rachel; son Jonah) of Madison, WI; and Angela Pfammatter of Chicago, IL.
Marilyn is preceded in death by both her parents, her 3 siblings, her husband and two eldest sons, Victor "Vic" Frederick Pfammatter and Michael 'Mike" Frederick Pfammatter.
Her favorite quote that hung on her refrigerator was, "Mourn not too long that they are gone, but rejoice forever that they were." -Proverbs
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a charitable donation to an organization of your choosing in Marilyn's memory. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com