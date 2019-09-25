June 28, 1935 - September 23, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Marilyn Ann (Todtz) Hafferkamp of Sharon, WI, formerly of Palatine, was born June 28, 1935 in Mount Prospect, IL, to Art and Lydia (Tonne) Todtz. She passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Medical Center in Madison. Marilyn graduated from Wheaton High School in 1953. She married Richard Hafferkamp on May 17, 1958 in Elmhurst, IL. She helped her husband Richard for over 40 years with the farm in Sharon, WI.

Marilyn is survived by her husband. Richard; sons, James of Walworth, and Donald (Cindy) Hafferkamp of Whitewater; two grandsons, Alex and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Bernice Golden.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI, and again on Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Township. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.