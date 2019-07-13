June 2, 1933 - July 10, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Marilyn A. Hartmann, 86, of Beloit, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born June 2, 1933, in Beloit, the daughter of Clarence and Earnestine (Ward) Christensen. Marilyn married Kermit Hartmann in 1971. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, attending Broadway plays in New York City, and watching cooking shows. Marilyn loved attending activities her grandchildren were involved in. She worked in retail at Weise's Department Store, Bergner's and Carson Pirie Scott.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Kermit; sons: Steve (Terri) Babcock, Bruce (Debra) Babcock, Scott Babcock and Greg Babcock; stepchildren: Robert (Jacqueline) Hartman, Debra (Samuel) Douthat, Diane (Rick) Harmon, and Denise (Brian) Wolf; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Stanley (Darlene) Christensen. She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter-in-law, Deborah.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road, Beloit, with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. www.rosmanfuneralhome.com 608-364-4477