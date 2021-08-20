Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Marilee A. Greiter, age 78, of Janesville, went to the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Aurora, IL on August 31, 1942, the daughter of Ollie and Marie (Otto) Pawlowic. While on this earth was always serving others. She loved everything in nature and loved gardening, taking care of her flowers, traveling around Wisconsin to see many of God's creations. She also loved cooking and baking for any gathering. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville. She had many jobs through the years, her most recent being receptionist/secretary at St. Elizabeths Nursing Home in Janesville and volunteering at Echo Food Pantry.
Marilee is survived by her sons; David (Lori) Greiter Jr. of Yorkville, IL, Craig Greiter of Wisconsin Rapids and Larry (Mary Leedy) Greiter of Yorkville, IL; best friend, David Greiter Sr. of Edgerton; 2 granddaughters; Jenelle (Caleb) Heller of Plano, IL and Heather (Josh) Fairbanks of Yorkville, IL; 2 great granddaughters; Alison and Hailey Heller of Plano, IL; 3 sisters: Shirl Abert of Dolan Springs, AZ, Dianne Lavery of Tucson, AZ and Joy Pawlowic of Hereford, AZ; brother Dean (Rose) Pawlowic of Lubbock, TX; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Berkimsher; and brother, Gerald Pawlowic.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Drew Olson celebrating. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 278 Ashland Ave, Aurora, IL 60505 with Deacon Doug Wells officiating. Memorials in Marilee's name would be appreciated to either St. Patrick Catholic Church or to St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marilee Greiter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
