Mariette "Bonnie" Kelly

November 30, 1935 - August 2, 2019

Janesville/Fort Atkinson, WI -- Mariette "Bonnie" M. Kelly, age 83 of Fort Atkinson, died at her home on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in Janesville, on November 30, 1935, the daughter of Leo and Delores (Peggy Guenther) Carwardine. She married Thomas Kelly on March 17, 1956 in Rockford, IL. Bonnie retired from the Milton School District after teaching Spanish for many years. She loved teaching and learning, and was an avid reader throughout her life. Bonnie also loved music, and played both the piano and guitar. She hosted many family sing-a-longs and loved family gatherings. She was loved very much and will be missed every day.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Tom Kelly; four children: Theresa Kelly-Arnes (Byron Arnes), Colleen Kelly-Reed (Fran Buggs), Katie Wygans, Mary Langan; six grandchildren: Nadia Czarniak, Nicholas Czarniak, Natasha (Kory) Koput, Patricia Wygans, Jessica Williams, Danielle Reed; two great-grandchildren, Cayleb Kumbera, Coltyn Koput; many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by both her parents; her two brothers, William and Joseph Carwardine; and two sons-in-law, Patrick Wygans and Jim Langan.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Agrace Hospice. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com