December 13, 1945 - March 7, 2021
Clinton, WI - Marie Wilkinson Wagner, 75 (39), of Clinton, Wisconsin, formerly of Capron, Illinois, after a long chronic illness, departed this life to be with the Lord, on March 7, 2021. Marie was born on December 13, 1945 in Burlington, WI to the late Gilbert and Helen Carroll. Marie was an alumnus of Burlington High School and a graduate of Rock Valley Community College. Marie spent her career as a drug and alcohol counselor helping many in recovery. A devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, she loved her family and friends fiercely and enjoyed her rule as "Queen" of the family. Marie relished time with her grandchildren, especially "dress-up days" and is remembered for her imaginative storytelling. Marie enjoyed anything with lace, making jewelry, thrift store shopping and restoring antique dolls. She will be sorely missed by her many cherished friends, loved ones, and relatives.
Marie is survived by her loving husband Richard "Dick" Wagner; brothers Tom (Barb), Mike (Monica), Patrick (Kathy), Bill (Rena), Danny, and Rick Sedlak (Susie) and sisters Linda (Keith) and Terri (Ed). She also leaves behind five children-Daniel Jr. (Jeannie), Deanna (Keith Gooch), Lori Davie (Tom), Edward (Jennifer), and Randy (Tonia), Bob (Mary Jones) ; 10 grandchildren DJ (Sandra), Brittany (Darren), Tommy (Stephanie), Emily, William, Benjamin, Racheal, Madelyn, Joshua, Cheville, Christopher (Laura), Neal (Rose) as well as 6 great-grandchildren Kamren, Karson, Jay, Noah, Ireland and Ellie and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Wilkinson, Sr., the first love of her life; Her in-law parents Ellen and William Wilkinson; Leo and Julia Wagner; siblings-Timothy, Marjorie Koppa, Mary Jo Sedlak and Richard Carroll and her nieces Megan and Jonnie.
In honor of Marie, please create something with your hands to add
beauty to this world. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution
in Marie's name to The Autism Program at Easter Seals
(Please put TAP in the memo line)
1601 Parkview Avenue. Rockford, IL 61107 or call 312-491-4137.
Marie's service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI. A walk-up visitation will be held at 10:00 am until the time of service. Internment at Chemung-Dunham Cemetery, Chemung, Illinois, will be held at a later date. Marie's service will be live streamed on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brianmarkfh/. Please follow the face mask and social distancing mandate. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
