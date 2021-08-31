Evansville, WI - Marie Louise Halla age 84 passed away Friday August 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center Janesville. She was born on November 10, 1936 in Dalton NE. the daughter of Edward and LaRee (Schmidt) Willeke. She married Donald Halla on July 13, 1963 in Denver CO. Marie and Donald owned and operated S&H Orchard in Evansville for ten years. She also worked as a secretary for George Auction Service for ten years. She enjoyed Knitting, sewing, quilting, gardening and cooking. She loved spending time with her family especially her grand children and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Don of fifty eight years, two sons, Matt (LeeAnn) Halla, Mike (Brenda) Halla all of Evansville, three grandchildren, Bekkah (TJ) McShane, Makenzie and Braden Halla, three great grandchildren, Leo, Bethany and Ellsa McShane, a brother Jim (Marge) Willeke of Lincoln NE., a sister, Joanne (Dick) Burke of Bayard NE., nephews, Craig Willeke, Larry Burke and Rick Burke, a niece, Teresa (Burke) Beckle, several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and mother and father in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00pm on Saturday September 4, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.
