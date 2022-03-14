Marie L. (Schramm) Martin

JANESVILLE, WI - Marie Schramm Martin, age 93 of Janesville, passed away on March 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. She was born on February 11, 1929, in Montreal, Wis., the daughter of William and Esther (Nortunen) Hurula. She was a graduate of Drummond, Wis. High School.
Marie married Frank Schramm on June 6, 1947. He died on October 12, 1975. Marie was formerly employed by Munsing Ware in Ashland, Wis. She moved to Janesville in 1979 and was employed in the office at Frito Lay in Beloit from 1982 to 1992.
Marie married Fred H. Martin on March 7, 1992. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Janesville Moose Lodge # 197, and the Red Hat Society.
Marie is survived by her husband, Fred Martin of Janesville; children, Jack (Beth) of Franklin, Wis., and Timothy (Linda) of Grand View, Wis.; son-in-law, Steve Miller; grandchildren, Vicki Morey (Greg) of Soldotna, AK, Shannon Elsey (Dan) of Kenai, AK, Frank Schramm of Franklin, Wis., Matthew Schramm (AJ) of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Neil Miller of Madison, Wis., and Adam Schramm of River Falls, Wis.; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Frank; daughter, Debra Miller; sons, Jeff and Thomas; eight brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17,2022 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Michael Mueller will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Grand View, Wis. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the memorial of your choice.
Marie's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
