Janesville, WI - Marie J. Menz, 91, passed away with her wish of being surrounded by her family at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born January 10, 1931, in Springfield, MA to the late Anthony F. and Adele A. (Vancini) Ventrice. On July 14, 1956, Marie would marry Kenneth Menz in Springfield, MA. He would precede her in death on September 23, 1999.
Marie served her country in the U.S. Navy. She was a devout catholic with St. Patrick Catholic Church being her home parish where she volunteered for many activities including the Altar Society, House of Mercy, Girl Scouts, donating to catholic charities and sponsoring children. Marie also volunteered with 4-H, Pregnancy Hotline, and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Marie is survived by her six children: Jeff (Teresa) Menz, Mike (Lina) Menz, Ken (Dawn Smith) Menz Jr, Sherie (Tim) McDonald, Sue (Brad Barnett) Morris, and Terri (Peter) Tomicki; 11 grandchildren: Bryan (Liz), Brian, Heather (Brian), Heather, Mark, Alana, Christina, Josh, Kyle (Courtney), Jake (Ashley), and Garrett (Teagan); four great grandchildren: Brodie, Nolan, Naomi, and Isabel; her sister Shirley Ventrice; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ken; grandson Corey Menz; and brothers Anthony Ventrice and Robert Ventrice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at ST PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Burial with full military funeral honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Visitation will continue the next morning at CHURCH from 10:00 AM to time of Mass. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Pregnancy Hotline- Janesville.
A big thank you from us to Marie's neighbors for helping where needed to keep Marie at home and also to Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care.
