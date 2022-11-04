Marie J. Menz

January 10, 1931 - October 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Marie J. Menz, 91, passed away with her wish of being surrounded by her family at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born January 10, 1931, in Springfield, MA to the late Anthony F. and Adele A. (Vancini) Ventrice. On July 14, 1956, Marie would marry Kenneth Menz in Springfield, MA. He would precede her in death on September 23, 1999.

