Marie J. Menz

January 10, 1931 - October 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Marie J. Menz, 91, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Janesville, WI, fulfilling her wish to be surrounded by loved ones in the home built for her family 55 years ago. Marie Jean Ventrice was born January 10, 1931, in Springfield, MA, to Anthony F. Ventrice and Adele A. (Vancini) Ventrice.