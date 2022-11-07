January 10, 1931 - October 28, 2022
Janesville, WI - Marie J. Menz, 91, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Janesville, WI, fulfilling her wish to be surrounded by loved ones in the home built for her family 55 years ago. Marie Jean Ventrice was born January 10, 1931, in Springfield, MA, to Anthony F. Ventrice and Adele A. (Vancini) Ventrice.
While serving her country in the U.S. Navy, she met her future husband, a U.S. Navy Aircraft Electrical Technician, Ken Menz, in Baltimore, MD. They married July 14, 1956, in Springfield, MA, and moved to Janesville, WI, where they raised their family and were active in the community until Ken passed on September 23, 1999.
Early in her career, Marie worked several years in the accounting department at the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company. After most of Marie's children were grown, she followed her heart, completing courses to become a childcare counselor, enabling her to work until retirement at the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Marie was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she volunteered for the Altar Society, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, and many other St. Patrick's church and school activities. Marie was a generous giver, donating to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, many Catholic charities, and sponsoring children in need worldwide. She volunteered her time and energy to various organizations, especially House of Mercy homeless center, Pregnancy Helpline of Janesville, and 4-H. She looked forward to socializing with friends at the Janesville Senior Center and at the Moose Lodge.
With a feisty Italian spirit, Marie had a heart of gold, loved her sweets, and always beamed when she spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never let you leave without "getting something to eat." She was an avid lover of all of God's creatures, especially dogs, cats, and birds. In her later years, she pursued her creative talents through painting and drawing.
Marie's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her six children: Jeff (Teresa) Menz, Mike (Lina) Menz, Ken (Dawn Smith) Menz Jr, Sherie (Tim) McDonald, Sue (Brad Barnett) Morris, and Terri (Peter) Tomicki; 11 grandchildren: Bryan (Liz), Brian (Tess), Heather (Brian), Heather (Dylan), Mark, Alana, Christina, Josh, Kyle (Courtney), Jake (Ashley), and Garrett (Teagan); four great grandchildren: Brodey, Nolan, Naomi, and Isabelle; her loving sister Shirley Ventrice; nieces and nephews in the Menz family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ken; grandson Corey Menz; brothers Anthony Ventrice and Robert Ventrice; various beloved pets.
Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at ST PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville, WI. Burial with full military funeral honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, WI. Visitation will continue the next morning at the CHURCH from 10:00 AM through to the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or the Pregnancy Helpline of Janesville.
Many thanks to Marie's neighbors for helping keep a watchful eye on mom over the years, and to Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care over the past several weeks.
"My parents may not have given us a lot of material things, but one thing they gave us was the love and giving to people - we inherited this from them. A gift you can never buy with all the money in the world."