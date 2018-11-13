February 21, 1933 - November 10, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Marie Irene Roe, 85, of Whitewater, was called to Heaven to be with her parents and brothers on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater, WI. Marie was born on February 21, 1933, in Prairie Du Chien, WI to Henry and Evelyn (Walker) Graul. She graduated from Wauzeka High School in 1952. She earned her Rural Teaching Degree from Whitewater State Teacher's College. She taught in a one room school at Famechon Ridge School in Eastman, WI and at Springbrook School in Whitewater. Marie married Wilfred Roe on July 31, 1954 in Eastman, WI. She grew up on a farm. After marrying, she worked alongside Wilfred, on their family farm, as well as raised nine children. Marie was active as a 4-H leader, and had her children involved in many activities in the community. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, Whitewater. Marie loved to bake and cook, and her grandchildren were her joy. She loved the role of taking care of her family, both immediate and extended family.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wilfred; children: Debra (Brett) Borden of Royal Oaks, CA, Denise (Russell) Riley of Chandler, AZ, David (Janelle) Roe of Whitewater, Diane (James) Holtz of Janesville, DeWayne (Cheryl) Roe of Chetek, Dale (Tammy) Roe of Whitewater, Douglas (Brenda) Roe of Iron Ridge, Donna ( Brett) Banner of Oconomowoc, Dawn Nell of Watertown; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Everett (Roxana) Graul of Janesville; sister, Evelyn (William) Doan of Kearny, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, William and Bernard Graul.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 133 S. Franklin St., Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater, WI. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Fairhaven Senior Living, Whitewater; Congregational United Church of Christ; or to the Alzheimer Association.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven Senior Living, for the compassion they have shown in taking care of Marie and Wilfred.
