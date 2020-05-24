August 2, 1924 - May 21, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Marie Hudziak, 95, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born August 2, 1924 in Plover, WI, the daughter of Guy and Olive (Scribner) Gilman. Marie graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point. She worked in an ammunition factory in Milwaukee late in World War II, before earning a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Marie went on to teach for 41 years, beginning with a one room school in Almond, WI, and ending with 27 years at the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville. On June 10th, 1950, she married Clem Hudziak in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wautoma. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, Catholic Women's Club, Janesville Area Retired Educators, Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, Rock County Historical Society, and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and they visited all 50 states and much of Canada. The joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon.
She is survived by her son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Julie; her grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hudziak of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Craig; her husband, Clem; brother, Guy Charles Gilman; and sisters: Jeanne Tech, Gladys Wentworth, Patricia Graham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 315 Cherry St., Janesville, with Father Drew Olson presiding. Visitation at the church will be at 10 a.m. until time of service. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation, Stoughton, and Heartland Hospice, Janesville, for their care of Marie the last few months.