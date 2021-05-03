February 9, 1945 - April 29, 2021
Darien, WI - Marie H. Krause age 76, of Darien, WI passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born on February 9th, 1945 in Elkhorn, WI to Elmer and Lillian (Thorell) Lundgren. Marie was joined in marriage to the late Karl Krause on June 17, 1961 and was the loving mother of Kelvin (Jan), Kay (Bruce) Reynolds, Karla (Michael) Ludowise, and Kerry (Lisa). In addition to her four children, Marie is survived by her sisters-in-law Hazel Krause, Vivian Krause, and Judith Krause, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Karl. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Krause family.