Marie F. (Meyer) Ellis

June 20, 1953 - October 3, 2022
Bancroft, WI - Marie Fola (Meyer) Ellis, 69, of Bancroft, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Marie was born in Beloit, WI, on June 20, 1953 to Leonard and Audrey (Rabenburg) Meyer. Her early years were spent in Afton, WI where she attended local schools and graduated from Parker High School in Janesville.
Marie went on to meet David Ellis whom she married on June 1, 1974 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Janesville. She and David had two boys, Jason and Matthew, and an adopted daughter, Heidi. Marie provided for her family by working at the Register of Deeds and Treasurer's Office in Janesville. In 1989, her and David relocated to Bancroft where Marie held various jobs. She was the owner and operator of Dave's Den, she did clerical work for Shulfer's, and the Sherriff's office, among other places. She then returned to school and became a health unit coordinator at Riverview Hospital. Later on, she gave it all up for her favorite career: Grandma.
Marie was creative. She loved ceramics, sewing, and crocheting and took joy in creating her own greeting cards and invitations. She also had a special fondness for collecting bells. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her husband, David, and their children; Jason (Nikki), Matthew (Jenny), and Heidi Ellis. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren; Staci, Krystal, Velvet, Gypsy, Angel, Xander, and William, 3 great-grandchildren; Elizabeth, Alyus, and Colton, and a brother, Glen Meyer.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sharon Bartz.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Shannon who is still part of the family and helped when they dearly needed it.
Services for Marie will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Shuda Plover Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Road, Plover. Friends and family may gather beforehand to share memories at the funeral home on Wednesday at 4:00 PM until the time of service.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.
