April 22, 1921 - March 13, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Marie E. Featherstone was born April 22, 1921 in Fort Atkinson, WI, to Albert and Luella (Hertel) Draeger. She passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Golden Years of Walworth. Marie's life was guided by her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and she was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Delavan. Marie married Marshall Featherstone June 6, 1953. She embraced rural life with Marshall and fostered that love in her children and grandchildren. As a homemaker for almost 70 years she filled her days with cooking, needle work, quilting, sewing, vegetable canning, bird watching, and the love of flowers. She enjoyed traveling with Marshall in retirement. Marie will be missed by her beloved family and friends.
Marie is survived by her children: David (Becky) Featherstone, Walworth, WI, Roger Featherstone, Tucson, AZ, Janice (Dave) Martin, Mount Prospect, IL, Allen (Lila) Featherstone, Manhattan, KS, and Emery (Cary) Featherstone, Walworth, WI; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; brother, Clarence (Dorothy) Draeger; twin brother, Merril Draeger; and sister, Dorothy (Joe) Voda.
Burial took place at Brick Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in Delavan, 212 S. Main St., Delavan, WI 53115 http://firstbaptistdelavan.com/ For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171