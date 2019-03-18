March 4, 1943 - March 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marie A. Holmes, age 76, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, March 14, 2019 at her home. She was born March 4, 1943 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of the late Ray J. and Elizabeth A. (Bartz) Herrick. She attended schools in Edgerton and was a graduate of Edgerton High School. On October 20, 1962, she married the love of her life, David G. Holmes, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton. Dave preceded her in death on June 22, 2008. Marie worked for over 30 years as a line worker/assembler for SSI, and then at Prent Corp. until her retirement. Marie loved her work, and stayed in close touch with her friends through lunches and calls. She dearly loved her pets, and she loved antiquing. She and Dave had been involved in square dancing and also in a C.B. Club. She loved just getting out of the house and seeing people! Her greatest love was her family.

Marie is survived by her son, Duane (Shelly) Holmes, of Janesville; her sister, JoAnne Troen, of Edgerton, WI; her two aunts, Lucille Bartz and Rita Bartz; and by many dear nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa M. Holmes, on January 20, 2005.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

