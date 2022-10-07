Janesville, WI - Maribeth Sedlacek, age 73, of Janesville passed away on October 1, 2022, in Janesville. She was born at St. Benedict's Hospital in Parkston, SD on April 18, 1949. She was the third born child to Victor and Alvina Kummer and her siblings include: Bonnie (Rich, deceased) McBrayer of Ethan, SD, Judy (Don) Carrier, Patty (Dave) Brech of Sioux Falls, SD, Jim (Lori) Kummer of Chaska, MN, and Dotty (Lee) Horstman of Parkston SD. Maribeth attended Parkston High School and then Community College, first in Sioux Falls and then in Huron, SD studying business and bookkeeping.
Maribeth married Gary Sedlacek on October 23, 1970, and they shared 51 years together. They have two children, Jodi (Mik) Wilmot of Panama City Beach, FL and Jen (Josh Burnett) Brown of Janesville, WI. She adored her six grandchildren: Wesley Wilmot, Wade Wilmot, Reagan (Jack) Nathan, Warrick Wilmot, Tanner Brown, and Waverly Wilmot. Her favorite grandchildren were the furry kind, including: Stuey, Ellie, Bucky, Fargus, Basher, Max, Ruby, Yoggie, Cleo, Hazel, Chloe, and Moe.
Maribeth and Gary lived in Janesville for 43 years. She worked at several different businesses as a bookkeeper and served as the Corporate Secretary/Treasurer for the family-owned business, Arrow Industries Inc; retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church as well as the Janesville Senior Center. She was active in the North East Business Association. You may have seen her perform with her fellow line dancers in local fairs and celebrations. She never hesitated to put a few miles on her trusted mini-van. She enjoyed traveling to Texas, Florida, and Branson, MO to see Daniel O'Donnell and she treasured her casino trips with close friends. She loved long walks on the beach searching for sand dollars, feeding the birds, and sipping peach whiskey. She was a friend to many and a helper to all. She loved mocha frappes, diet coke, cardinals, hummingbirds, Packer and Badger football, anything red and all animals, but most of all her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October, 10, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. on Monday, until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maribeth's honor to The Senior Center Board, 69 S Water Street, Janesville, WI 53545 or The Humane Society of Southern WI at petsgohome.org.