Maribeth Sedlacek

April 18, 1949 - October 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Maribeth Sedlacek, age 73, of Janesville passed away on October 1, 2022, in Janesville. She was born at St. Benedict's Hospital in Parkston, SD on April 18, 1949. She was the third born child to Victor and Alvina Kummer and her siblings include: Bonnie (Rich, deceased) McBrayer of Ethan, SD, Judy (Don) Carrier, Patty (Dave) Brech of Sioux Falls, SD, Jim (Lori) Kummer of Chaska, MN, and Dotty (Lee) Horstman of Parkston SD. Maribeth attended Parkston High School and then Community College, first in Sioux Falls and then in Huron, SD studying business and bookkeeping.