January 30, 1942 - July 6, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Marian Victoria Wemmer McFall, of Beloit passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 30, 1942 to the late Ruth Mary (Allen) Wemmer and Harold "Victor" Wemmer at Grandma Ado's home in La Farge, WI. She was delivered by uncle Lance, because the Doctor couldn't get through the blizzard with the horse cart. She grew up as the 5th daughter in a family of 11 siblings: Ralph Wemmer, Lucille (Earl) Hintzman, D. Lucinda (Bryan) Kustka, Ruth Ann Noble, Kathleen E. (Joseph) Vickerman, Lorna Jane (William) Heinzelman, Phillip (Sue) Wemmer, Susan L. (Scott) Hoffmann, Ellen Allen, Collen Wendy (Don) Finch. She married Richard Lyle "Dick" McFall on June 16, 1961 in Platteville at the Free Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for the 4 and 5 year olds, including sisters Susan and Ellen, and Dick's twin sisters Kit and Kay. She started her work career at Platteville Telephone Co. in 1960 as a long distance and emergency operator. Opportunities allowed the same positions in Boscobel, WI and Woodstock, IL.

Her love for children started her Journey of caring for them as a foster parent in 1962. Originally accepting teens in trouble at their home, and expanding to all ages from 1 day old to 18 years, any ethnicity and all levels of special needs. At the request of several Midwest special needs, adoption and respite programs, she lectured as a child advocate. She also worked with adoption networks throughout the state of Wisconsin, particularly Rock County, to help families create a plan to deal with difficult children.

She worked at Schoenfeld Funeral Home, volunteered with children church bus ministry, Faith Baptist Christian school and Merrill elementary school, taught aerobic classes "for ladies over 40", and took several mission trips, domestically and throughout Great Britain. She stopped working outside the home when her grandchildren moved in: Andrew, Justin, Michael, Abigail, Ashton and Connor.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children: Angela G. McFall, Rodney L. McFall, Richard M. McFall; her adopted children: Sheila, Michele, Priscilla, Anna, Viviana; and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ralph Wemmer; her sister, Lucinda Kustka; her grandson, PFC Andrew McFall-Halvorson; and her daughter-in-law, Adriane McFall.

Marian's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Monday July 15, 2019 in the BEREAN BAPTIST CHURCH, 1992 Shopiere Road, Beloit with Rev. Kelvin Swanson officiating. Friends will be received on Monday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clinton Library, A Military organization or the Missionary fund of your choice, in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the McFall family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

