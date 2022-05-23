Janesville, WI - Marian M. "Sis" Mallu, age 90, of Janesville, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born in Rock County on Sept. 27, 1931, the daughter of the late Frank and Grace (Butler) Demrow. Marian married Glenn R. Mallu on May 19, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover. He preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2004. She worked on two separate occasions for Hough Shade, later Hufcor; first for 21 years, and then, after the kids were far enough along in school, for another 22 years, before finally retiring in 1996. Marian enjoyed baking and also made "THE BEST" potato salad, often making it for family get togethers, graduation parties and more. She loved to talk as most Demrows do! She may have been small in stature, but Sis always had plenty to say.
She is survived by her 3 children: Robert (Judy) Mallu, Duane (Brenda) Mallu and Sandra Miller all of Janesville; 4 grandchildren: Ashley (Keith), Erin (Steve), Mandy (Chris), and Joshua Mallu; 3 great grandchildren: Trent, Seth, and Paxson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Al Miller; and 5 siblings: Beulah "Toots" Zastoupil, Edward Demrow, Harold "Buster" Demrow, Lois "Babe" Apfel, and Gerald "Pud" Demrow.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. Rev. Brad Urlaub will preside and burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Marian's name to the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice for the loving care and compassion given to Marian and her family."
