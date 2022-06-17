Marian M. (Moore) Treinen

Janesville, WI - Marian M. Treinen, age 76, of Janesville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born outside of Elroy, WI, on Sept. 13, 1945, the daughter of the late Edgar and Erma (Leverington) Moore. Marian married Vincent E. Treinen on June 13, 1972. She was employed as a legal secretary at a counseling center and retired as a supervisor for SSI. Marian was a member of St. William Catholic Church. Family meant everything to Marian, and she will be remembered as the most selfless, appreciative, strong person, and to be loved by her was a blessing. She enjoyed crocheting and made afghans for every new baby. She also made the best cinnamon rolls.
She is survived by her husband, Vince; children: Paula (Johnny) Johnson of Fort Wayne, IN, Vince (Jackie) Treinen, Matt (Jody) Treinen, Joseph (Sharon) Treinen, and Ted (Julie) Treinen all of Janesville; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren with a special 15th on the way; a sister, Margie (Paul) Evert; and 2 special nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Maxine Raese.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William Catholic Church. Fr. Jim Leeser will preside, and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville Is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marian Treinen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
