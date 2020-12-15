Marian Kumlien

June 21, 1928 - December 12, 2020
Janesville, WI - Marian E. Kumlien, age 92, of Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Oak Park Place exactly 28 years to the day from when her husband died. She was born on the family farm in rural Rock County on June 21, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn (Thiele) Hull. Marian married Kendall "Butch" Kumlien on Jan. 25, 1947 in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1992. She was employed by the Parker Pen Company for many years in Customer Service. She enjoyed knitting, playing the piano, volunteering with the Mercy Health System of Volunteers, and sharing good conversation with family and friends. Marian was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children: Kendall (Sue Ann) Kumlien, Kathleen Kumlien, and Judi (Ron) Krueger; 6 grandchildren: Jeff Cone, Jason Kumlien, Nicole Martin, Alex Krueger, Ashley Cyr, and Evan Gilbertson; 12 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Phil, Donald, Richard, Vivian, Warren, and Kathryn.
Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials in Marian's name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family is being assisted by the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com