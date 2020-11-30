Marian J (Monsen) Sorensen

August 6, 1961 - November 23, 2020
Sharon, WI - At 6:43am on November 23rd 2020, Marian J. Sorensen leapt into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ. Her final days were spent at home in the warm embrace of her family and dear friends.
She was born August 8, 1961 to Stanley Monsen and Sylvia Dalhstrom. It was on a small farm that rest between Sharon and Walworth that she spent her childhood amongst her two siblings Carol Radtke and Wesley Monsen.
Marian was a strong and beautiful woman whose personality was warm, endearing, sincere, and sometimes silly. Her smile and vigor for life lit up the room. Her sense of adventure was endless and her next trip always planned. She fully embodied her personal motto: "Lets Go!" She felt at home while camping, but often times you'd find her near water. Marian was an expert diver and a fixture of the many waterways of Wisconsin in her kayak.
Marian loved God and adored her family at Calvary Community Church of Williams Bay. It was here she shared her stunning voice but her heart truly sang on missions trips. It was also here that she met the love of her life David B. Sorensen, and they married October 29th 1999. Marian was a devoted wife and dedicated mother to her children, Keith Feeney and Kati Sorensen.
Marian was a tireless worker whose mind was always set to serve and whose hands could truly do anything. She owned a interior decorating business, served the community through Health and Human Services of Walworth County, and cared for those in need at Golden Years of Walworth.
She endured a tremendous amount of struggle; valiantly fighting cancer for nearly 15 years. She consistently chose to live her life in triumph over tragedy. Her memory and unique touch to life live on through: David Sorensen, Keith Feeney, Carol(Mark) Radtke, Wesley Monsen, Coralie(Eddie) Recob, Mike(Marie) Sorensen, Bob Sorensen, Katie Sorensen, Alex Neuwirth, and her very many close friends.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Antony Ruggeri for his enduring and compassionate care, the angels that serve as nurses with Aurora at Home, and the Austin Family for their loving support over the years.
Services to celebrate her life were held Saturday, November 28th 2020 at Calvary Community Church(N2620 Harris Rd. Lake Geneva, WI 53147)
